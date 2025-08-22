© 2025 KGOU
KGOU PM NewsBrief

PM NewsBrief: Aug. 22, 2025

Published August 22, 2025 at 3:03 PM CDT
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for August 22, 2025:

  • State Superintendent Seeks $100K Legal Defense Involving Office TV Incident
  • Muscogee Nation Supreme Court Reaffirms Freedmen Citizenship Decision
  • Oklahoma Has Its First Full-Time Perinatal Psychiatrist
  • OKC Thunder Unveil 2025-26 City Edition Uniform

_________________

