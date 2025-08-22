PM NewsBrief: Aug. 22, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for August 22, 2025:
- State Superintendent Seeks $100K Legal Defense Involving Office TV Incident
- Muscogee Nation Supreme Court Reaffirms Freedmen Citizenship Decision
- Oklahoma Has Its First Full-Time Perinatal Psychiatrist
- OKC Thunder Unveil 2025-26 City Edition Uniform
_________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.