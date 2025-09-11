PM NewsBrief: Sept. 11, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for September 11, 2025:
- State Leaders, Elected Officials React To Charlie Kirk’s Death
- Changes Expected To State’s Agriculture Industry
- Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Sets Public Meetings On South Extension Route
- A Piece of 9/11 History Is Preserved In A Southeast Oklahoma Community
