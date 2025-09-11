© 2025 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority sets public meetings on south extension route

KGOU | By Deborah Shaar
Published September 11, 2025 at 11:05 AM CDT
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is hosting three public meetings on the revised south extension turnpike project.

The OTA is set to announce the new alignment in a live stream event on Sept. 23.

The move comes after the agency had to revise the alignment from a 2022 proposal due to a ruling by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

Open house meetings for homeowners and property owners impacted by the new route are set for Sept. 24, 27 and 29.

The agency says the south extension turnpike will go through Cleveland and McClain counties to help reduce heavy traffic on I-35.

The Homeowner Open House events will be:

Wednesday Sept. 24 | 5-7 p.m.
Nancy O’Brian Center for the Performing Arts
1801 Stubbeman Ave., Norman, OK

Saturday, Sept. 27 | 2-4 p.m.
NCED Conference Center and Hotel
2801 E. State Highway 9, Norman, OK

Monday, Sept. 29 | 5-7 p.m.
Noble High School, commons area
4601 E. Etowah Rd., Noble, OK

The OTA says the south extension turnpike is set to open to traffic by 2034.
Tags
Transportation turnpike projectOklahoma Turnpike Authority
Deborah Shaar
Deborah is local host/reporter for NPR’s All Things Considered afternoon news program on KGOU, joining the station in March 2023. Deborah has worked in news at both public and commercial radio and television stations in Kansas, Ohio, Michigan and West Virginia. She has experience in a variety of roles such as news reporter, news anchor, TV segment producer, news writer and newsroom managing editor. She also taught broadcast news classes at a Texas college.
See stories by Deborah Shaar
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.