Oklahoma Turnpike Authority sets public meetings on south extension route

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is hosting three public meetings on the revised south extension turnpike project.

The OTA is set to announce the new alignment in a live stream event on Sept. 23.

The move comes after the agency had to revise the alignment from a 2022 proposal due to a ruling by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

Open house meetings for homeowners and property owners impacted by the new route are set for Sept. 24, 27 and 29.

The agency says the south extension turnpike will go through Cleveland and McClain counties to help reduce heavy traffic on I-35.

The Homeowner Open House events will be:

Wednesday Sept. 24 | 5-7 p.m.

Nancy O’Brian Center for the Performing Arts

1801 Stubbeman Ave., Norman, OK

Saturday, Sept. 27 | 2-4 p.m.

NCED Conference Center and Hotel

2801 E. State Highway 9, Norman, OK

Monday, Sept. 29 | 5-7 p.m.

Noble High School, commons area

4601 E. Etowah Rd., Noble, OK

The OTA says the south extension turnpike is set to open to traffic by 2034.

