PM NewsBrief: Oct. 1, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for October 1, 2025:
- What To Expect At Will Rogers International Airport During The Federal Government Shutdown
- Paycom Lays Off 500 Employees, Plan To Replace Jobs With AI
- Republican Chip Keating Announces Run For Oklahoma Governor
- State Lawmakers Held Interim Study On Rising Cost Of Home Insurance
