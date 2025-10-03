PM NewsBrief: Oct. 3, 2025

Governor Appoints New Oklahoma Secretary Of State After First Choice Found Ineligible

Oklahoma Farm Services Concerned About Impact From Expected USDA Furloughs

Oklahoma City National Memorial And Museum Stays Open During Shutdown

Oklahoma Providers Offer Free Vision Screenings For Annual “Giving Sight Day”

