PM NewsBrief: Oct. 3, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for October 3, 2025:
- Governor Appoints New Oklahoma Secretary Of State After First Choice Found Ineligible
- Oklahoma Farm Services Concerned About Impact From Expected USDA Furloughs
- Oklahoma City National Memorial And Museum Stays Open During Shutdown
- Oklahoma Providers Offer Free Vision Screenings For Annual “Giving Sight Day”
