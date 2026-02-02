PM NewsBrief: Feb. 2, 2026
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Feb. 2, 2026:
- Devon Energy Is Merging With Coterra Energy, Moving Headquarters To Texas
- Gov. Stitt Calls For Bipartisan, State-Led Approach To Immigration Enforcement
- Oklahoma Reports First Measles Case Of 2026 With Potential Exposure Site At Norman Bar
- Oklahoma AG Office Seeks New Staff To Expand Reach Of Opioid Settlement Funds
