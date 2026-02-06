PM NewsBrief: Feb. 6, 2026
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Feb. 6, 2026:
- Oklahoma Legislative Leaderes Worry About FY27 Budget Shortfall
- Stitt Executive Orders Address Oklahoma University Degree Programs, Tenures
- Oklahoma City Plans To Expand Mental Health Crisis Response
- What A Worldwide Bumper Wheat Crop Means For Oklahoma Farmers
