PM NewsBrief: March 16, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for March 16, 2026:
- Study Finds Oklahoma Rural Long-Term Care Facilities Have $1.8 Billion Economic Impact
- Fertilizer Prices Surge Amid War On Iran, Causing Concern For Oklahoma Farmers
- New Oklahoma Law Requires Fetanyl Abuse Education For Middle, High School Students
- Oklahoma Human Services To Test Chip-Enabled SNAP EBT Cards In Five Counties
_________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.