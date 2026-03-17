PM NewsBrief: March 17, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for March 17, 2026:
- OSU Confirms Graduate Was Among Crew Members Killed In KC-135 Crash In Iraq
- A 2024 Law May Have Helped Sink Oklahoma's SQ 836
- Application For Oklahoma Parental Choice Tax Credit Program Opens
- Oklahoma Launches First Public Rural Health Transformation Program Grant Application
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