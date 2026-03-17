PM NewsBrief: March 17, 2026

OSU Confirms Graduate Was Among Crew Members Killed In KC-135 Crash In Iraq



A 2024 Law May Have Helped Sink Oklahoma's SQ 836



Application For Oklahoma Parental Choice Tax Credit Program Opens



Oklahoma Launches First Public Rural Health Transformation Program Grant Application

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