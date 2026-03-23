PM NewsBrief: March 23, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for March 23, 2026:
- Oklahoma School District Hoped For Training, Almost Agreed To Partnership With ICE
- Oklahoma County Commissioner Plans To Resign Following Investigation Into Sexual Misconduct Charges
- Records Request Shows Lack Of Transparency About Oklahoma City License Plate Reader Use
- Proposal Aims To Preserve Artifacts From Tulsa's Historically Black Neighborhood
_________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.