PM NewsBrief: March 24, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for March 24, 2026:
- Tulsa Energy Executive Alan Armstrong Appointed To Finish Mullin's Oklahoma Senate Term
- Oklahoma City Thunder Announce New Arena Name Is Continental Coliseum
- Proposed Legislation Would Shrink Oklahoma's Turnpike Project List
- Education Bills Advance Through House, Senate As Bill Deadline Approaches
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