PM NewsBrief: April 2, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for April 2, 2026:
- Oklahoma Republican Lawmakers Unveil $12.8 Billion State Budget
- Oklahoma Medicaid Fraud Unit Investigates Health Care Providers In 10 Counties
- Early Voting Begins Ahead Of Tuesday's Election Day
- A Federal Appeals Court Rejects Trump Administration Changes For Homelessness Spending
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