PM NewsBrief: April 7, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for April 7, 2026:
- Oklahoma Republicans Move To Reverse Medicaid Expansion
- Construction Set To Begin This Summer On Clara Luper Civil Rights Center In OKC
- Former Gamefowl Lobbyist Is Running For Oklahoma House Of Representatives
- Oklahoma Agency Chief To Step Down April 24
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