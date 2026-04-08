PM NewsBrief: April 8, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for April 8, 2026:
- Former Student Charged In Pauls Valley School Shooting
- Human Remains Identified As Pair Who Disappeared In 2013 Police Chase
- Cancer Survivor, Advocacy Group Say Undoing Medicaid Expansion Could Cost Lives
- Norman Voters Approve Homeless Shelter, Guest Tax Increase And More
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