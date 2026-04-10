PM NewsBrief: April 10, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for April 10, 2026:
- State Lawmakers Consider What's Next For Oklahoma Department Of Mental Health
- $275 Million Oklahoma Parental Choice Tax Credit Expansion Bill Advances From House
- Oklahoma Lawmakers Advance Bill To Create State Nuclear Energy Office
- UFL Plans To Bring Pro Football To Oklahoma City In 2028
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