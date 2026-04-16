PM NewsBrief: April 16, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for April 16, 2026:
- Gov. Kevin Stitt Signs $12.8 Billion FY 2027 Budget Bill
- Lawmakers Advance Bill To Make Oklahoma's Statewide School Cell Phone Ban Permanent
- Lawmakers To Continue Funding Oklahoma's Mental Health Hotline
- Navy Diver From Oklahoma Details Mission To Greet Artemis II Astronauts
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