PM NewsBrief: April 27, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for April 27, 2026:
- City, Residents Begin Clean Up Efforts In Enid Following Thursday's EF 4 Tornado
- Poll Finds Oklahomans Have Low Opinion Of Schools
- An Oklahoma City Independent Book Shop Is Letting Customers Become Part Owners
- Oklahoma City Thunder Go For Clean Sweep Tonight In Playoff Game 4
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