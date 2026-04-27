PM NewsBrief: April 27, 2026

City, Residents Begin Clean Up Efforts In Enid Following Thursday's EF 4 Tornado



Poll Finds Oklahomans Have Low Opinion Of Schools



An Oklahoma City Independent Book Shop Is Letting Customers Become Part Owners



Oklahoma City Thunder Go For Clean Sweep Tonight In Playoff Game 4

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