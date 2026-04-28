PM NewsBrief: April 28, 2026

Oklahoma City University To Host Olympic Athletes For LA2028 Summer Games



Oklahoma Supreme Court To Decide If Attorney General Can Step In On State Farm Case



State Lawmakers Approve Adding $25 Million To Parental Choice Tax Credit Cap



Research Shows Youth Suicide Rates Declined After Launch Of 988 Suicide Hotline

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