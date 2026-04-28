PM NewsBrief: April 28, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for April 28, 2026:
- Oklahoma City University To Host Olympic Athletes For LA2028 Summer Games
- Oklahoma Supreme Court To Decide If Attorney General Can Step In On State Farm Case
- State Lawmakers Approve Adding $25 Million To Parental Choice Tax Credit Cap
- Research Shows Youth Suicide Rates Declined After Launch Of 988 Suicide Hotline
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