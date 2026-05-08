PM NewsBrief: May 8, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for May 8, 2026:
- Gov. Stitt vetoes bill extending life of Oklahoma's public television, two dozen other measures
- Oklahoma House swaps resolution language with proposal to change Medicaid expansion
- Oklahoma City officials report the first decline in homelessness in four years
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