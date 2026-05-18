PM NewsBrief: May 18, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for May 18, 2026:
- Edmond Water Rates Are Going Up July 1
- Federal Report: Oklahoma Ranks Among The Highest In Nation For Utility Shutoffs
- Oklahoma Republicans Fail To Send Medicaid Expansion Ballot Measure To Voters
- A Bill Requiring Student Fitness Test Pending With Governor
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