PM NewsBrief: May 20, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for May 20, 2026:
- Construction On Oklahoma City's New Mental Health Crisis Center Begins This Summer
- Oklahoma Lawmakers Fail To Reach Agreement On Wind Turbine Setback Measure
- Two Defendants In Swadley's Foggy Bottom Kitchen Case Plead Guilty
- Oklahoma City Thunder Prep For Tonight's Game 2 At The Paycom Center
_________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief and KGOU's newsletters.