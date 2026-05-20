PM NewsBrief: May 20, 2026

Construction On Oklahoma City's New Mental Health Crisis Center Begins This Summer



Oklahoma Lawmakers Fail To Reach Agreement On Wind Turbine Setback Measure



Two Defendants In Swadley's Foggy Bottom Kitchen Case Plead Guilty



Oklahoma City Thunder Prep For Tonight's Game 2 At The Paycom Center

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