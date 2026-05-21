PM NewsBrief: May 21, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for May 21, 2026:
- Changes Coming To Tulsa's Public Housing Program
- Meet The Republicans Running For Oklahoma Labor Commissioner
- Efforts To Resolve Intra-Tribal Dispute Stall After Oklahoma Supreme Court Decision
- Oklahoma Softball Teams Compete In Super Regionals This Weekend
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