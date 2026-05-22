PM NewsBrief: May 22, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for May 22, 2026:
- State Uses Equipment, OHP Troopers To Clear Homeless Camp Debris In Norman
- Oklahoma's Ag Economy Remains Split Between Crops And Cattle
- Summer Bills For OG&E Customers Will Be Lower Than Last Year
- Oklahoma City Thunder In San Antonio For Game 3 Of NBA Western Conference Finals
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NOTE: The next episode of KGOU's PM Newsbriefs will come out Tuesday, May 26.