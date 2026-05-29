PM NewsBrief: May 29, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for May 29, 2026:
- Oklahoma Restaurant Owner Brent Swadley Found Guilty Of Defrauding The State
- Lake Thunderbird State Park Opens $1 Million Updated Multi-Use Trail System
- Cherokee Nation Creates Task Force To Collect, Manage Historical Principal Chief Records
- Car Enthusiasts Plan To Cruise In Tulsa Saturday To Break Guinness World Record
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