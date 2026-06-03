PM NewsBrief: June 3, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for June 3, 2026:
- Oklahoma City Council Adopts 2027 Budget
- Oklahoma Attorney General Takes Legal Action To Block Inola Aluminum Project
- Osage Nation Elects New Chief, Reshapes Minerals Council Board
- After Years Of Drought, Oklahoma Raises Cotton Gin Rates For First Time Since 1981
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