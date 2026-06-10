PM NewsBrief: June 10, 2026

Early Voting Begins Thursday For June 16 Primary Election



Oklahoma Budget Allocates $15 Million To Prepare For 2028 Olympic Events



Tulsa Plans To Continue Program Aimed At Cleaning Up Neighborhoods



New Report Ranks Oklahoma Near Bottom For Child Well-Being

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