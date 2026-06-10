PM NewsBrief: June 10, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for June 10, 2026:
- Early Voting Begins Thursday For June 16 Primary Election
- Oklahoma Budget Allocates $15 Million To Prepare For 2028 Olympic Events
- Tulsa Plans To Continue Program Aimed At Cleaning Up Neighborhoods
- New Report Ranks Oklahoma Near Bottom For Child Well-Being
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