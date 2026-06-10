Lawmakers appropriated $15M to host Olympic events in Oklahoma

Infrastructure and transportation will be the primary focus for the $15 million allocated by lawmakers to prepare Oklahoma City for hosting Olympic events in 2028.

The funding, included in the state’s $12.8 billion budget deal, was allocated to the state Department of Commerce. It will then be spent by Team OKC with guidance from the International Olympic Committee and LA28. Team OKC, a local group supporting Oklahoma’s Olympic events, enacts strategy and develops/implements the planning based on guidance, a spokesperson said.

Oklahoma City is set to host the canoe slalom and softball competitions for the 2028 Olympics at existing venues, while the bulk of the competition will be held in Los Angeles. Oklahoma’s events will run from July 14-30, 2028.

Infrastructure needs include procuring temporary seating, building structures for broadcasting equipment, an on-site warehouse, extra shade, heat mitigation and amenities like concessions and restrooms for fans, said Kayla Williams, a spokesperson for the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber, in a statement.

Coach buses and vans are needed to manage the travel of athletes, media and other stakeholders, she said.

It is unclear if the appropriated $15 million will cover all the necessary expenses.

“Team OKC is currently working with a consultant to determine the full expense expectation for Games delivery,” Williams said. “We’ll keep an open conversation with the Department of Commerce and state leaders on future funding needs as we gain a clear picture of the overall needs.”

Canoe slalom will be held at Riversport, which is an official U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Site.

Softball events will be hosted at Devon Park, which has four fields and annually hosts the NCAA Women’s College World Series.

Sen. Kristen Thompson, R-Edmond, previously said the state is anticipating over 500,000 visitors during the Olympic events and hotels hours from Oklahoma City are expected to be sold out.

Thompson’s bill to create a special fund for the Olympics in Oklahoma never reached the governor’s desk.

The $15 million is still appropriated to the Department of Commerce, but without the revolving fund it is not specifically earmarked for the Olympic events. A House spokesperson said it’s up to the agency to honor lawmakers’ intent for the state dollars.

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