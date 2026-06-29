PM NewsBrief: June 29, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for June 29, 2026:
- Democratic nominee for Oklahoma superintendent pushes back on criticism after City Elders event
- OKC shelter pauses intakes after rescuing hundreds of animals from nearby home
- Surviving art from Oklahoma City bombing returning to OKC Memorial and Museum
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