PM NewsBrief: July 2, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for July 2, 2026:
- Federal government sues Oklahoma City software giant Paycom, alleging disability discrimination
- Oklahoma is only 3 counties away from reaching full coverage of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library
- July 4th weekend to bring dangerous heat across Oklahoma. Here’s what to know
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