PM NewsBrief: July 6, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for July 6, 2026:
- City of Norman assesses widespread storm damage
- Oklahoma receives millions in FEMA grants to cover disaster response, recovery
- Oklahoma County has a program to help poor people get out of jail. Prosecutors rarely support it
- Oklahoma scholarship program sees spike in demand
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