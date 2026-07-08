PM NewsBrief: July 8, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for July 8, 2026:
- Oklahoma attorney general sues second insurance company for claims practices
- Transportation Commission approves $950 million to improve county roadways
- Want to volunteer during OKC's 2028 Olympic events? Applications open next week
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