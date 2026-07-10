PM NewsBrief: July 10, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for July 10, 2026:
- Uncertainty creeps in for Oklahoma's agriculture industry after trade deal misses deadline
- Arrest total rises to 9 in Lake Arcadia shooting mass shooting
- Oklahoma expected to spend six figures on Great American State Fair booth
_________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief and KGOU's newsletters.