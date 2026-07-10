Arrest total rises to 9 in Lake Arcadia shooting mass shooting

This makes nine total arrests in connection to the mass shooting, according to a Wednesday press release .

Makhi Magness, 19, was charged with shooting with intent to kill, gang-related offenses, and the possession of a firearm during a violent felony incident. Hezekiah Ricks, 20, and Omarion Gabriel, 20, were both charged with accessory to first-degree murder.

The shooting took place at Scissortail Campgrounds in Edmond, where roughly 100 teens and young adults gathered for a party. Police believe multiple weapons were used and at least 80 rounds were fired.

Avianna Smith-Gray, 18, died from her injuries on May 5. Other victims were between the ages of 15 and 28.

Details of six previous arrests

On May 6, Edmond Police Chief J.D. Younger announced during a press conference 18-year-old Jaylan Davis was arrested, the first arrest of nine so far. Davis' charge was upgraded to felony murder after Smith-Gray's death. He also faces five additional charges.

On May 13, police arrested Trinity Brown, 20, on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm after juvenile adjudication.

Juvenile adjudication refers to the court process that determines whether criminal claims against a minor are true. Such cases typically focus on rehabilitation, rather than criminal conviction as an adult.

On June 5, police arrested Daviion Wyckoff, 21, for first-degree murder and five additional charges, and Breonn Morton, 23, was charged with accessory to a first-degree murder felony.

Oklahoma City District Attorney Vicki Zemp Behenna had filed charges against the four defendants on June 5, a press release revealed.

Davis and Wyckoff, both charged with first-degree murder, and Morton are held on a $10 million bond. Brown is held on a $100,000 bond.

On June 23, Edmond Police announced two additional arrests had been made including a 16-year-old juvenile suspect and 21-year-old Marcus Jones.

The juvenile suspect was charged with shooting with intent to kill, a gang-related offense, possession of a firearm during a violent felony incident, and the possession of a firearm after juvenile adjudication.

Jones was charged with accessory to murder.

Law enforcement officials believe there are more individuals involved in the mass shooting and the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact Edmond Police detectives.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.