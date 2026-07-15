PM NewsBrief: July 15, 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for July 15, 2026:
- Oklahoma State Department of Health confirms 56 cyclosporiasis cases, 6 hospitalizations
- Epic Charter Schools students struggle academically, district responds to investigative audit
- Broadband officials open internet portal program in Oklahoma libraries
- Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, Miss Oklahoma partner to spread substance abuse awareness
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