PM NewsBrief: July 24 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for July 24, 2026:
- Extreme heat leads to increased public healthcare costs, Oklahoma economist says
- While Oklahoma emergency teaching certifications are high, the numbers are dropping
- Where Oklahoma Republican gubernatorial runoff candidates stand on tax policy
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