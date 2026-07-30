PM NewsBrief: July 30 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for July 30, 2026:
- Oklahoma considered for nuclear energy ‘lifecycle innovation campus’
- AG Drummond asks President Trump to halt DOJ religious discrimination investigation
- Pilot program aims to help boarding school survivors access records
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