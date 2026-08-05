PM NewsBrief: August 5 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for August 5, 2026:
- Polls, prediction markets and Oklahoma politics: What you need to know this election season
- Choctaw Nation announces $30 million for Sardis Lake water treatment facility
- OU Health secures $750,000 grant for state’s first comprehensive pediatric behavioral health center
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