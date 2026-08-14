PM NewsBrief: August 14 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for August 14, 2026:
- Oklahoma City leaders slated to consider Flock Safety contract changes next week
- State Ethics Commission launches investigation into Representative Danny Williams
- Oklahoma reviews proposed aluminum smelter’s environmental impacts amid pushback
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