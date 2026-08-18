PM NewsBrief: August 18 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for August 18, 2026:
- Oklahoma City council votes to renew contract with Flock Safety
- Cleanup is underway after large natural gas tank fire in Glenpool
- Oklahoma Secretary of State arrested on suspicion of public intoxication
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