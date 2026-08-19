PM NewsBrief: August 19 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for August 19, 2026:
- Oklahoma Highway Patrol make arrests at encampment on state property in Norman
- Osage Congress considers language charter school following immersion school closure
- AI use is growing in healthcare. An Oklahoma researcher found rural hospitals are slow to adopt it
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