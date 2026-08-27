PM NewsBrief: August 27 2026

Oklahoma to receive over $230 million in Meta settlement

Mazzei comments on Inola smelter the morning after Republican gubernatorial nominee win

Rehousing initiative closes OKC homeless encampment, houses 75 people

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