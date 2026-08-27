Oklahoma to receive over $230 million in Meta settlement

Meta, which oversees the social media platforms Facebook, Instagram and Threads, agreed to a $17 billion dollar settlement with most of the country, including Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company also agreed to implement additional safety measures for children using its platforms, such as daily time caps and the removal of like counters.

According to Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond , the state will receive at least $235 million in compensation. He said that number could increase to $334 million if other social media companies like YouTube, TikTok and Snap Inc. agree to similar settlements.

Some of the funds will cover litigation costs. The rest will go toward future consumer protections or other uses permitted by state law, according to the settlement agreement.

"This agreement holds Meta accountable and sends a clear message that protecting children online is mandatory," Drummond wrote.

Drummond was one of dozens of attorneys general who brought cases against the social media giant in October 2023, arguing its platforms knowingly exposed children to mental health risk and social media addiction.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.