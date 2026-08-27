Large water leak creates headaches in El Reno

Due to a big unidentified water leak, El Reno City officials have shut off water south of I-40 and west of Highway 81.

City officials say crews have been out since 1 a.m. Wednesday to find it. They are asking residents to report suspicious water pooling and to conserve water.

"While crews continue working to locate the break, the city is asking all residents and businesses receiving City of El Reno water to immediately restrict water usage and discontinue all outside water use until further notice," according to a press release from the city.

El Reno Public Schools is stopping classes until water pressure is restored and Redlands Community College campus is temporarily closed today and tomorrow.

City spokesperson Lyndsay Bayne said it's in an agriculture-heavy area.

"So those people probably don't have water, but luckily there's not a lot of residential neighborhoods back there," Bayne said. "There is a couple, so they are affected. And if people need water, they can call and we'll help them out."

City officials say they are in contact with other entities in the area, including Canadian Valley Technology Center and the federal prison. Also, nearby Union City and the Heaston rural water district, who purchase water from El Reno.

In El Reno, Bayne said there are two water towers. Although the downtown tower is full and the other near Lake El Reno is low. Normally, Bayne said, it's 36 feet deep but now it's down to about 10.

It normally holds about 750,000 gallons of water.

"They shut off some valves, so they turned off water to that area of town," Bayne said. "Since then, the pressure started coming back up."

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