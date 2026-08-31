PM NewsBrief: August 31 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for August 31, 2026:
- Oklahoma’s college educated workforce largely graduated from Oklahoma higher education, study shows
- Tribal nations in Oklahoma: prediction markets threaten sovereignty
- How to watch the upcoming season of OKC Thunder basketball
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