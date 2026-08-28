Oklahoma’s college educated workforce largely graduated from Oklahoma higher education, study shows

According to the nonprofit Strada Education Foundation, an average of 55% of a state’s workforce is homegrown. In Oklahoma, more than two-thirds of its college-educated workforce graduated high school and college in the Sooner State.

But other numbers also stood out. Just 5% come to Oklahoma for college and stay to work, compared to 9% nationally; and 17% come to work after graduation, compared to 24% nationally.

The Strada Foundation’s Peter Bahr said these numbers should inform lawmakers’ efforts.

“We know that highly educated populations help create and sustain economic growth,” Bahr said. “And as a result, many states have set very ambitious goals to expand their college-educated workforces, and they’re making significant investments to achieve those goals. But, they’re doing it without critical information about where their college-educated workers actually come from.”

According to the study, just 24% of the state’s workforce attained a bachelor’s degree — ten points lower than the national average.

Degree attainment may be becoming more accessible in Oklahoma. This spring, the legislature and Gov. Kevin Stitt charged the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education to study the feasibility of state institutions offering three-year bachelor’s degrees.

At the University of Oklahoma, proposed three-year degree programs are being reviewed by the Regents, according to a June news release .

“These degree programs position Oklahoma as a national leader in developing innovative degree models that uniquely fit the needs of our state to help lift our economy,” OU President Joseph Harroz said.