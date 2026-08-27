OSSAA votes to change controversial ‘Linked Rule,’ but leaves parts intact

The organization, which governs activities like school sports and band, announced the changes in a news release Thursday.

Rule 24, or the “Linked Rule,” required most students to sit out for a year of athletics if they transfer to a district they do not live in. It was intended to keep students from following a coach to a new school district.

The organization, made up of 484 member schools across the state, passed a change excepting students who return to their home district of residence. Now, a student who attended a school outside of their home district may return to their district and play any sport except for the one played at their previous school.

The new updates take effect July 1, 2027.

A bill passed this spring removed a state law that enshrined the Link Rule. At the time, Gov. Kevin Stitt said it would end penalizing student athletes for transferring schools. But the OSSAA said repealing the rule was up to the organization.

As evidenced by its decision, member schools declined to do so.

Stitt has voiced his disapproval of the organization in the past, calling for the abolition of the OSSAA in his State of the State speech.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office did not have a response ready by the time of publication.

A legal battle in 2025 brought the issue to a head when four Glencoe students sued the OSSAA to allow them to play on a basketball team. The organization enforced the rule, saying the boys had followed a coach to the district. In September, a Payne County judge ruled the students could play.

In addition to the Linked Rule changes, the organization announced other updates, mostly regarding academic eligibility.

For instance, seniors must pass all classes to remain eligible, rather than only classes required for graduation. All students must pass all classes from the previous semester, rather than five subjects, to remain eligible. And ineligible students may regain eligibility after three weeks of passing all classes, instead of six.

According to the news release, the changes were developed through a 16-member Rules Review Committee made up of school leadership from across the state. The committee is conducting a “systematic review” of all OSSAA rules.

After approval from the OSSAA Board of Directors, the changes were sent to all member schools for a vote.

“Rules governing high school activities directly impact students’ futures, which is why the process for reviewing and changing them must be thoughtful and transparent,” OSSAA Executive Director David Jackson said in a release. “Regulating such a diverse set of schools is no easy task, and we know fairness is a key concern, which is why OSSAA’s governing structure outlines that member schools from across the state all have a voice in these decisions.”

According to the release, the Rules Review Committee will continue to meet monthly through December to review the organization’s remaining rules.