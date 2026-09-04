PM NewsBrief: September 4 2026

Over 250,000 Oklahomans received a letter about new Medicaid work requirements. What does it say?

Congresswoman Stephanie Bice comments on Republican voter apathy

Judge revokes bond for man charged in connection to two deaths in Sand Springs building explosion

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