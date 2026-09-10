PM NewsBrief: September 10 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for September 10, 2026:
- Federal appeals court rules full House Bill 1775 enforcement can move forward while lawsuit continues
- Oklahoma City Housing Authority receives $25 million grant to revitalize Will Rogers Courts
- Southwest Oklahoma school built in WPA era listed in National Register of Historic Places
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