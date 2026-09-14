PM NewsBrief: September 14 2026
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This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for September 14, 2026:
- Oklahoma labor leaders call for heat safety standards amid extreme heat
- Comanche voters reject pay raises for tribal leaders
- Heartland Flyer funded through 2027, will need Oklahoma lawmakers' support beyond
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