PM NewsBrief: September 24, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.
- Oklahoma’s recently appointed U.S. Senator and a potential successor are clashing over who gets to serve out the rest their predecessor's term after the November election.
- The Osage Nation Congress has transferred school supplies from its recently closed immersion school to its charity foundation.
- Oklahoma’s black bear numbers have slowly increased after being wiped out in the early 1900s.
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